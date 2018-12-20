Da Yoopers is a traveling comedy show and musical group from Ishpeming, Michigan. They are known primarily for their humorous songs and skits, most of which center on life in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The band's name includes the term "Yooper," slang for residents of Michigan's Upper Peninsula, and the use of "da" instead of "the" is typical of the Yooper dialect. Da Yoopers has released twelve regular albums and two compilations, all on their personal label, You Guys Records. The group's members are Jim Bellmore, Lynn Bellmore, and Jim "Hoolie" DeCaire.