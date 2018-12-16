Tommy EdwardsBorn 17 February 1922. Died 22 October 1969
Tommy Edwards
1922-02-17
Tommy Edwards Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas J. Edwards (February 17, 1922 – October 22, 1969) was an American singer and songwriter. His biggest-selling record was with the multi-million-selling song "It's All in the Game."
Tommy Edwards Tracks
Love Is All We Need
Tommy Edwards
Love Is All We Need
Love Is All We Need
It's All In The Game
Tommy Edwards
It's All In The Game
It's All In The Game
The Morning Side Of The Mountain
Tommy Edwards
The Morning Side Of The Mountain
The Morning Side Of The Mountain
Don't Fence Me In
Tommy Edwards
Don't Fence Me In
Don't Fence Me In
Please Mr Sun
Tommy Edwards
Please Mr Sun
Please Mr Sun
