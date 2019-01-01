Alan Price (born 19 April 1942) is an English musician, best known as the original keyboardist for the British band the Animals and for his subsequent solo work.

Price was born in Fatfield, Washington, County Durham, and was educated at Jarrow Grammar School, County Durham. He is a self-taught musician and was a founding member of the Tyneside group "The Alan Price Rhythm and Blues Combo", which was later renamed the Animals. His organ-playing on songs by the Animals, such as "The House of the Rising Sun", "Don't Let Me Be Misunderstood" and "Bring It On Home to Me" was a key element in the group's success.

After leaving the Animals, Price went on to have success on his own with his own band the Alan Price Set and later with Georgie Fame. He introduced the songs of Randy Newman to a wider audience. Later, he appeared on his own television show as well as achieving success with film scores, including winning critical acclaim for his musical contribution to the 1973 film O Lucky Man! as well as writing the score to the stage musical Andy Capp. Price has also acted in films and television productions.