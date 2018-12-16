Susan GrittonBorn 31 August 1965
Susan Gritton
1965-08-31
Biography
Susan Gritton (born 31 August 1965) is an English operatic soprano. She was the 1994 winner of the Kathleen Ferrier Award and has sung leading roles in a wide ranging repertoire from Handel and Mozart to Britten, Janáček and Strauss.
Tracks
Cantata pastorale per la nasità di Nostro Signore
Alessandro Scarlatti
Gondellied, Op 1 No 6
Fanny Mendelssohn
Magnificat in D major
Johann Sebastian Bach
Hark! Some wild trumpeter (The Mystic Trumpeter, Op 18)
Gustav Holst
Qui sedes ad dexteram Patris (Gloria)
Francis Poulenc
Credo (Mass No 6 in E flat major, D 950)
Franz Schubert
Margrete's Cradle Song
Gustav Holst
Ottone in Villa (Act I, Scenes 9-11)
Antonio Vivaldi
Odysseus (The Return)
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Evening on Severn (Gloucestershire Visions, No 4)
John Sanders
Choral Symphony No 1
Gustav Holst
Der Rosenkranz, Op 9 No 3
Fanny Mendelssohn
Volkslied
Clara Schumann
Ihr Bildnis
Clara Schumann
Haydn: Mass, Hob. XXII:11 in D minor 'Nelsonmesse' CREDO complete
Joseph Haydn
Sie liebten sich beide
Clara Schumann
Gloria
Francis Poulenc
Geheimes Flustern hier und dort, Op 23 No 3
Clara Schumann
Credo (Nelson Mass)
Joseph Haydn
Lauda Jerusalem, RV 609
Antonio Vivaldi
Ottone in Villa Rv.729
Antonio Vivaldi
A Pastoral Elegy on the Death of Mr John Playford
Henry Purcell
War requiem Op.66
Benjamin Britten
Theodora - Act 3;
George Frideric Handel
Song Cycle Op.59
Edward Elgar
Like to the Damask Rose
Edward Elgar
Deborah - oratorio - In the battle, fame pursuing
George Frideric Handel
Sanctus; Benedictus; Agnus Dei (Mass in E Flat, D950)
Franz Schubert
An einem lichten Morgen (Sechs Lieder aus Jucunde, Op 23)
Clara Schumann
O come, let us sing unto the Lord, HWV 253 (Chandos Anthems)
George Frideric Handel
The Mystic Trumpeter
Gustav Holst
Lo! Here the Gentle Lark
Henry Bishop, Susan Gritton, Philip Pickett & Musicians of The Globe
Mass in C major K.317 - Credo
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C major K.317 - Gloria
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Gentle shepherds, you that know
Henry Purcell
The pilgrim's progress - The house beautiful
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Magnificat, RV610a
Antonio Vivaldi
'Kennst du das Land?' (Mignon's Lied), Op.37 No.1
Louis Spohr
Song Cycle
Edward Elgar
Four songs for soprano and strings
John Ireland
Past BBC Events
St David's Hall 2015-16: Mozart Requiem
St David's Hall, Cardiff
22
Jan
2016
19:30
19:30
St David's Hall, Cardiff
St David's Hall, Cardiff
4
Jun
2015
20:00
St David's Hall, Cardiff
Royal Albert Hall
21
Aug
2014
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
13
Jul
2012
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
17
Jul
2011
Royal Albert Hall
