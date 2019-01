Africa Hitech is an English electronic music project consisting of Mark Pritchard and Steve Spacek. They released their first EP Blen on 19 April 2010 and a second, Hitecherous, on 28 June 2010. Their debut album 93 Million Miles was released on 16 May 2011. Pitchfork gave the album a review of 8.2, writing "It's no small feat to craft something this adventurous and eclectic and still have it turn out to share the cohesion of a DJ mix, but Africa Hitech manage just that-- and despite all the left turns, you want to stick by their side every step of the way".