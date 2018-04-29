Harry EscottBorn 9 September 1976
Harry Escott
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b1605e3-34b9-4ac5-be7d-bc88527d6491
Harry Escott Tracks
Sort by
An Acre Of Land
PJ Harvey
An Acre Of Land
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlnt.jpglink
An Acre Of Land
Last played on
Unravelling
Harry Escott
Unravelling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unravelling
Last played on
Harry Escott Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist