The Action1960's UK band. Formed 1963. Disbanded 1969
The Action
1963
The Action Biography (Wikipedia)
The Action were an English band of the 1960s, formed as The Boys in August 1963, in Kentish Town, North West London. They were part of the mod subculture, and played soul music-influenced pop music.
The Action Tracks
I'll Keep Holding On
The Action
I'll Keep Holding On
I'll Keep Holding On
Last played on
Something To Say
The Action
Something To Say
Something To Say
Last played on
Since I Lost My Baby
The Action
Since I Lost My Baby
Since I Lost My Baby
Last played on
India (BBC Session)
The Action
India (BBC Session)
India (BBC Session)
Last played on
Shadows And Reflections
The Action
Shadows And Reflections
Shadows And Reflections
Last played on
In My Dream
The Action
In My Dream
In My Dream
Last played on
Baby You've Got It
The Action
Baby You've Got It
Baby You've Got It
Last played on
Never Ever
The Action
Never Ever
Never Ever
Last played on
Twenty Fourth Hour
The Action
Twenty Fourth Hour
Twenty Fourth Hour
Last played on
Something Has Hit Me
The Action
Something Has Hit Me
Something Has Hit Me
Last played on
In My Lonely Room
The Action
In My Lonely Room
In My Lonely Room
Last played on
Hey Sha-Lo-Ney
The Action
Hey Sha-Lo-Ney
Hey Sha-Lo-Ney
Last played on
In My Lonely Room (Demo)
The Action
In My Lonely Room (Demo)
In My Lonely Room (Demo)
Last played on
Harlem Shuffle
The Action
Harlem Shuffle
Harlem Shuffle
Last played on
Brain
The Action
Brain
Brain
Last played on
