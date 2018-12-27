Reel 2 RealAmerican electronic and reggae-influenced dance/club duo
Reel 2 Real
Reel 2 Real Biography (Wikipedia)
Reel 2 Real was an American electronic and reggae-influenced duo which had seven Top 10 hits on the Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in the 1990s.
Reel 2 Real Tracks
I Like To Move It (feat. The Mad Stuntman)
I Like To Move It (feat. The Mad Stuntman)
Love Me Like This
Love Me Like This
I Like To Move It
I Like To Move It
Move It Move It (feat. The Mad Stuntman)
Move It Move It (feat. The Mad Stuntman)
The New Anthem (Funky Budda Mix)
The New Anthem (Funky Budda Mix)
Go On Move
Go On Move
I Like to Move It Move It (YK Remix)
I Like to Move It Move It (YK Remix)
Jazz It Up
Jazz It Up
