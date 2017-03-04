Tom RandleTenor
Tom Randle
Le Vin herbé
Frank Martin
Frank Martin
Le Vin herbé
Wozzeck (Act III)
Christopher White
Christopher White
Wozzeck (Act III)
The Beggar’s Opera: My Heart Was So Free; Were I Laid on Greenland’s Coast
Nicholas Ward
Nicholas Ward
The Beggar's Opera: My Heart Was So Free; Were I Laid on Greenland's Coast
Gloriana - symphonic suite Op.53a [with tenor solo ad lib]
Benjamin Britten
Benjamin Britten
Gloriana - symphonic suite Op.53a [with tenor solo ad lib]
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2014-15 Season: ‘Wozzeck’ In Concert at City Halls
City Halls
2014-10-23T07:44:04
23
Oct
2014
19:30
City Halls
Proms 2012: Prom 49: Gilbert & Sullivan – The Yeomen of the Guard
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-19T07:44:04
19
Aug
2012
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2002: Prom 66
Royal Albert Hall
2002-09-08T07:44:04
8
Sep
2002
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-30T07:44:04
30
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1996: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-22T07:44:04
22
Aug
1996
Royal Albert Hall
