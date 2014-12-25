Rockette MortonBorn 1949
Rockette Morton
1949
Rockette Morton Biography (Wikipedia)
Rockette Morton (born Mark Boston; July 14, 1949 in Salem, Illinois) is an American musician, best known as a bassist and guitarist for Captain Beefheart and the Magic Band in the 1960s and 1970s.
Rockette Morton Tracks
There Ain't No Santa Claus on the Evenin' Stage
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band
There Ain't No Santa Claus on the Evenin' Stage
There Ain't No Santa Claus on the Evenin' Stage
