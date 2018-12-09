Olly Murs Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Stanley Murs (born 14 May 1984) is an English singer-songwriter, television presenter and actor. He first came to national attention for coming second in the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009. He is currently signed to RCA Records & Sony Music UK in the United Kingdom, Columbia Records in the United States.
In 2010, Murs released his debut single "Please Don't Let Me Go", which debuted at number one on the UK Singles Charts and received a Gold certification by the BPI. It was Murs' first number one single after "You Are Not Alone" with the other series 6 finalists. His second single from his debut album, "Thinking of Me" charted at number four on the UK Singles Charts and received a Silver certification by the BPI. "Heart Skips a Beat" was his second number-one single. Murs' second single from his next album, "Dance with Me Tonight", became his third to reach number one.
In November 2010, Murs released his self-titled debut album, Olly Murs, which entered the UK Albums Chart at number two, with the biggest week one album sales for a debut album in 2010, with over 108,000 albums sold. The album went on to sell over 600,000 copies, and was certified double platinum by the BPI. In November 2011, Murs' released his second album, In Case You Didn't Know, which entered the charts at number one and resulted in two number-one singles. As of December 2014, Murs has sold over 10 million records worldwide. In May 2011, it was announced that Murs would return to The X Factor to co-present the spin-off show The Xtra Factor with Caroline Flack. His autobiography, Happy Days, was published in October 2012. In November 2012, Murs released his third album Right Place Right Time, and released 6 singles from it; the first, "Troublemaker", was his fourth number one.
- Olly Murs chats to Dermot about travelling and working on The Voicehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zx3wb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05zx3wb.jpg2018-03-02T15:05:00.000ZOlly talks to Dermot about travelling to the places he doesn't get to see when he's on tour, and how a Job on The Voice came calling.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05zx036
Olly Murs chats to Dermot about travelling and working on The Voice
- What does tennis have to do with the new Olly Murs single?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054h68c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054h68c.jpg2017-05-31T08:07:00.000ZOlly talks to Sara about his new track Unpredictable and touring this summer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054h5ky
What does tennis have to do with the new Olly Murs single?
- Eight of the boys perform with Olly Murshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rx14y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rx14y.jpg2017-02-04T19:08:19.000ZEight of the boys perform with Olly Murs. Connor, Curtis, Yazdan, AJ, Tyler, Nick, Sario and Scott sing for a place in a band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rsdcn
Eight of the boys perform with Olly Murs
- Olly Murs' hair: "Honestly, I wish I could tell you I did it myself but I really don't."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lf8mg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04lf8mg.jpg2016-12-14T15:55:00.000ZOlly talks hair, his new album, touring and his love of performing a medley!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04lf8mv
Olly Murs' hair: "Honestly, I wish I could tell you I did it myself but I really don't."
- 'Sinitta looks amazing' Olly Murs answers your questions #MursOnGrimmyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dtpcc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dtpcc.jpg2016-11-01T10:14:00.000ZOlly Murs joins Nick in the studio...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dtpch
'Sinitta looks amazing' Olly Murs answers your questions #MursOnGrimmy
- Meet the Welsh youngsters who star in Olly Murs' new music videohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cb9hq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cb9hq.jpg2016-10-17T15:57:00.000ZCharlie, Lottie and Lola from South Wales on working with the singer on "Grow Up"https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cb9ly
Meet the Welsh youngsters who star in Olly Murs' new music video
- Olly Murs: "I'll be asking Robbie Williams for some advice..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0495pgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0495pgr.jpg2016-09-27T07:43:00.000ZOlly tells Chris about performing swinging hits for BBC Children in Need Rocks for Terry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0495ph3
Olly Murs: "I'll be asking Robbie Williams for some advice..."
- Is Olly Murs a Bale or a Rooney?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041z0p2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041z0p2.jpg2016-07-20T10:25:00.000ZOlly Murs ponders a difficult question: Music or Football?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p042142h
Is Olly Murs a Bale or a Rooney?
- After X Factor, are we about to see a new side to Olly Murs?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040y4pd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040y4pd.jpg2016-07-09T11:08:00.000ZFearne and Martin found out that the cheeky chappy might be about to get serious.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040y59y
After X Factor, are we about to see a new side to Olly Murs?
- Olly Murs does a great Billy Ray Cyrus impressionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s4fwq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s4fwq.jpg2016-02-08T14:13:00.000ZIt's New Year's Eve and Olly's family have the karaoke machine out...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hxt06
Olly Murs does a great Billy Ray Cyrus impression
- Olly Murs chats to Nick Grimshawhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s4fwq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02s4fwq.jpg2015-10-12T09:51:00.000ZOlly Murs chats to Grimmy about his new single and the X Factor and answers listener questions.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0350l1v
Olly Murs chats to Nick Grimshaw
- Reason To Love - Olly Murshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pcbfy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02pcbfy.jpg2015-04-17T09:00:00.000ZOlly Murs tells us why he loves Michael Jackson.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02pcbjk
Reason To Love - Olly Murs
- Olly Murs chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n2fr1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n2fr1.jpg2013-12-09T16:26:00.000ZOlly discusses music, Christmas, the Royal Variety Performance and talks sheds with Tim.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n2fsy
Olly Murs chats to Steve Wright
- Olly Murs in conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m48bn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01m48bn.jpg2013-11-24T14:16:00.000ZOlly Murs joins Sir Terry live to talk about sold out tours, platinum records and the smell of his house...!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01m48c6
Olly Murs in conversation
- Olly Murs chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g4hdx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g4hdx.jpg2013-09-04T14:59:00.000ZOlly talks about touring with Robbie Williams, his widespread appeal and huge success.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g4hfb
Olly Murs chats to Steve Wright
- Pop superstar Olly Murs chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0161vgc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0161vgc.jpg2013-03-08T16:45:00.000ZEver-smiley pop star Olly Murs chats to Steve Wright about filming his mindboggling video for his new single 'Army Of Two'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0161vgg
Pop superstar Olly Murs chats to Steve Wright
- Olly Murs chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wqqm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p011wqqm.jpg2012-11-28T15:40:00.000ZOlly Murs chats to Steve Wright.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p011wqqp
Olly Murs chats to Steve Wright
Olly Murs Tracks
Sort by
Dance With Me Tonight
Moves (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Excuses
Troublemaker
Heart Skips A Beat
Troublemaker (feat. Flo Rida)
Wrapped Up (No-rap vs.
Dear Darlin'
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2015
Live Lounge: Olly Murs
Radio 1's Big Weekend: Derry~Londonderry
Live Lounge: Olly Murs
T in the Park: 2012
Latest Olly Murs News
Olly Murs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Gary Barlow performs Back for Good
-
Take That - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlights
-
James Arthur - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
'I'm Gary and I'm from Cheshire' - it's Take That for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017!
-
James Arthur talks about the pain of tattoo removal
-
James Arthur is coming to Radio 1's Big Weekend
-
Take That's first hit was in 1992... but do the boys still get nervous performing live?
-
Which member of Take That is keeping chocolate in their 2017 tour diet?
-
Take That perform 'The Flood'
-
Can James Arthur remember his old song lyrics?