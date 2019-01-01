WilkiFormed 1991
Wilki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b0f4c28-479d-4145-b3f5-1dd7f5bc21f0
Wilki Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilki are a Polish Alternative rock/Pop rock band from Warsaw.
Wilki have written songs both in English and Polish. Wilki means wolves in Polish. They are currently signed to Sony Music in Poland.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilki Tracks
Sort by
Wilki Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist