Virgil ThomsonBorn 25 November 1896. Died 30 September 1989
Virgil Thomson
1896-11-25
Virgil Thomson Biography (Wikipedia)
Virgil Thomson (November 25, 1896 – September 30, 1989) was an American composer and critic. He was instrumental in the development of the "American Sound" in classical music. He has been described as a modernist, a neoromantic, a neoclassicist, and a composer of "an Olympian blend of humanity and detachment" whose "expressive voice was always carefully muted" until his late opera Lord Byron which, in contrast to all his previous work, exhibited an emotional content that rises to "moments of real passion".
Virgil Thomson Tracks
Salute to the Wind (Autumn)
Virgil Thomson
Salute to the Wind (Autumn)
Salute to the Wind (Autumn)
Last played on
The Plow the broke the Plains
Virgil Thomson
The Plow the broke the Plains
The Plow the broke the Plains
Orchestra
Last played on
Quartet for strings No.2
Virgil Thomson
Quartet for strings No.2
Quartet for strings No.2
Ensemble
Last played on
The Bayou and the Marsh Buggy [Louisiana Story]
Virgil Thomson
The Bayou and the Marsh Buggy [Louisiana Story]
The Bayou and the Marsh Buggy [Louisiana Story]
Last played on
Louisiana Story
Virgil Thomson
Louisiana Story
Louisiana Story
Performer
Last played on
The Plow that Broke the Plains - Suite - Devastation
Virgil Thomson
The Plow that Broke the Plains - Suite - Devastation
The Plow that Broke the Plains - Suite - Devastation
Performer
Last played on
The Plow that broke the plains - suite from the film score
Virgil Thomson
The Plow that broke the plains - suite from the film score
The Plow that broke the plains - suite from the film score
Last played on
Four Songs to Poems of Thomas Campion
BBC Singers & Virgil Thomson
Four Songs to Poems of Thomas Campion
Four Songs to Poems of Thomas Campion
Performer
Last played on
Sea piece with birds for orchestra
Virgil Thomson
Sea piece with birds for orchestra
Sea piece with birds for orchestra
The Seine at night for orchestra
Virgil Thomson
The Seine at night for orchestra
The Seine at night for orchestra
Wheat field at noon for orchestra
Virgil Thomson
Wheat field at noon for orchestra
Wheat field at noon for orchestra
Mayor La Guardia Waltzes
Virgil Thomson
Mayor La Guardia Waltzes
Mayor La Guardia Waltzes
Last played on
The Plow that Broke the Plains
Virgil Thomson
The Plow that Broke the Plains
The Plow that Broke the Plains
Last played on
Acadian songs and dances; Squeeze box
Virgil Thomson
Acadian songs and dances; Squeeze box
Acadian songs and dances; Squeeze box
Last played on
Suite: The Plow that Broke the Plains - Cattle
Virgil Thomson
Suite: The Plow that Broke the Plains - Cattle
Fugue Boy fights alligator (Louisiana Story)
Virgil Thomson
Fugue Boy fights alligator (Louisiana Story)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8c5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1965-07-24T07:58:15
24
Jul
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
