Jon HopkinsBorn 15 August 1979
Jon Hopkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Julian Hopkins (born 15 August 1979) is an English musician and producer who writes and performs electronic music. He began his career playing keyboard for Imogen Heap, and has produced or contributed to albums by Brian Eno, Coldplay, David Holmes and others.
Hopkins composed the soundtrack for the 2010 film Monsters, which was nominated for an Ivor Novello Award for Best Original Score. His third studio album, Insides, reached no. 15 on the US Dance/Electronic Albums chart in 2009. His collaborations on Small Craft on a Milk Sea with Brian Eno and Leo Abrahams and Diamond Mine with King Creosote both reached no. 82 on the UK Albums Chart. In 2011 Diamond Mine was nominated for a Mercury Prize, which is annually awarded for best album from the United Kingdom and Ireland. Immunity was also nominated for the 2013 Mercury Prize. His fifth studio album Singularity received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in December 2018.
- Nemone chats to Jon Hopkinshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d1r1h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06d1r1h.jpg2018-07-06T22:59:00.000ZJon Hopkins chats about his new album 'Singularity' and the tracks that have shaped him.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06d1pxy
Nemone chats to Jon Hopkins
- "It's the most upbeat thing I've done" - Jon Hopkins has a huge, euphoric new trackhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0215sy1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0215sy1.jpg2018-04-25T18:28:00.000ZJon Hopkins - Everything Connected is Annie Mac's Hottest Record In The World for Monday 23rd April 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p065c6dy
"It's the most upbeat thing I've done" - Jon Hopkins has a huge, euphoric new track
- Jon Hopkins talks to Tom Ravenscrofthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zk8cg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01zk8cg.jpg2014-05-22T12:01:00.000ZTom Ravenscroft continues to celebrate electronica with Jon Hopkins.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01zk8dt
Jon Hopkins talks to Tom Ravenscroft
Jon Hopkins Tracks
Sort by