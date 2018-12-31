Anne DudleyBorn 7 May 1956
Anne Dudley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p013rbwz.jpg
1956-05-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b0bd0c0-3723-4715-87d7-9d57f0eb240f
Anne Dudley Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Dudley (born 7 May 1956) is an English composer, keyboardist, conductor and pop musician. She was the first BBC Concert Orchestra's Composer in Association in 2001. She has worked in both the classical and pop genres, but she is perhaps best known as one of the core members of the synthpop band Art of Noise and as a film composer. In 1998 Dudley won an Academy Award for Best Original Musical or Comedy Score for The Full Monty. In addition to over twenty other film scores, in 2012 she served as music producer for the film version of Les Misérables, also acting as arranger and composing some new additional music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anne Dudley Tracks
Sort by
World War I Medley
Anne Dudley
World War I Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
World War I Medley
Last played on
Keep Right On
William Dillon
Keep Right On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06d899b.jpglink
Keep Right On
Last played on
Bubblegum
Anne Dudley
Bubblegum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Bubblegum
Last played on
Northern Lights
Anne Dudley
Northern Lights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Northern Lights
Last played on
Veni Emmanuel
Anne Dudley
Veni Emmanuel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Veni Emmanuel
Last played on
World War 1 Songs (Medley)
Anne Dudley
World War 1 Songs (Medley)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
World War 1 Songs (Medley)
Last played on
Dudley: Resurgam from Poldark
Anne Dudley
Dudley: Resurgam from Poldark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Dudley: Resurgam from Poldark
Orchestra
Last played on
Theme From Poldark
Anne Dudley
Theme From Poldark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Theme From Poldark
Last played on
Truth and Consequence
Anne Dudley
Truth and Consequence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Truth and Consequence
Last played on
Working The Quillet
Anne Dudley
Working The Quillet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Working The Quillet
Last played on
Moments In Love (new version)
Anne Dudley
Moments In Love (new version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Moments In Love (new version)
Last played on
Communion
Anne Dudley
Communion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Communion
Last played on
Strange Capers
Anne Dudley
Strange Capers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Strange Capers
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Habebe - BBC Session 31/10/1990
Anne Dudley
Habebe - BBC Session 31/10/1990
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Habebe - BBC Session 31/10/1990
Last played on
Jeeves and Wooster - theme
Anne Dudley
Jeeves and Wooster - theme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Jeeves and Wooster - theme
Ensemble
Last played on
Veni Emmanuel
Anne Dudley
Veni Emmanuel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Veni Emmanuel
Last played on
Jeeves And Wooster
Anne Dudley
Jeeves And Wooster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Jeeves And Wooster
Last played on
The Lunchbox Has Landed
Anne Dudley
The Lunchbox Has Landed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
The Lunchbox Has Landed
Last played on
The Full Monty
Anne Dudley
The Full Monty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
The Full Monty
Last played on
A Blood Red Moon
Anne Dudley
A Blood Red Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
A Blood Red Moon
Last played on
Copper and Tin
Anne Dudley
Copper and Tin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
Copper and Tin
Last played on
A Seam of Ironstone
Anne Dudley
A Seam of Ironstone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
A Seam of Ironstone
Last played on
Veni Sancte Spiritus
The Sixteen
Veni Sancte Spiritus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v5bqj.jpglink
Veni Sancte Spiritus
Last played on
Playlists featuring Anne Dudley
Past BBC Events
19eighties: the rhythm of a decade
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecn6v2
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-30T07:15:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01qmv90.jpg
30
Nov
2013
19eighties: the rhythm of a decade
19:30
Southbank Centre, London
Anne Dudley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist