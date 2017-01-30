Axel JørgensenBorn 23 October 1881. Died 1947
Axel Jørgensen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1881-10-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b091b95-8f61-4e8c-9b56-0d5c6388d7a6
Axel Jørgensen Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Jørgensen (1881–1947) was a Danish composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Axel Jørgensen Tracks
Sort by
Romance Op. 21
Axel Jørgensen
Romance Op. 21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jpqsk.jpglink
Romance Op. 21
Last played on
Axel Jørgensen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist