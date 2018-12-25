Trip LeeBorn 17 December 1987
Trip Lee
1987-12-17
Trip Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
William Lee Barefield III (born December 17, 1987), better known by his stage name Trip Lee, is an American Christian rapper, singer, poet, and author. Signed to Reach Records, he has recorded both as a solo artist and as a founding member of the 116 Clique. Originally from Dallas, Texas, he now resides in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a teaching pastor at Cornerstone Church. He first gained recognition after appearing on the Reach Records website at the age of 16. His third album, Between Two Worlds, was nominated for two Dove Awards and won the Stellar Award for Best Hip Hop Album in 2011.
Noel (feat. Dave James)
116 & Trip Lee
Noel (feat. Dave James)
Noel (feat. Dave James)
