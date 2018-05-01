Steve JansenBorn 1 December 1959
Steve Jansen
1959-12-01
Steve Jansen Biography
Stephen Batt (born 1 December 1959), known professionally as Steve Jansen, is an English musician, composer and record producer.
Steve Jansen Tracks
Orpheus
Mark Isham
Orpheus
Orpheus
Cantonese Boy
Richard Barbieri
Cantonese Boy
Cantonese Boy
The Art of Parties (live)
Richard Barbieri
The Art of Parties (live)
The Art of Parties (live)
Nightporter (live)
Richard Barbieri
Nightporter (live)
Nightporter (live)
Spring Will Come
I' Anson, I' Anson, Trudie Cox, Izzy Baker, Steve Jansen, Scottish Ensemble & Dudley Phillips
Spring Will Come
Spring Will Come
Exit North
Steve Jansen
Exit North
Exit North
