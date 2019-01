Shakedown is a Swiss musical project, known internationally for its 2002 hit single, "At Night". By the time they started the group in 1999, Stephan Mandrax and Sebastien Kohler were two brothers who blended their knowledge to form their genre, a modified disco infused house crossed with electro.

