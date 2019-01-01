ShakedownTrance/acid house group. Formed 1999
Shakedown
1999
Shakedown Biography (Wikipedia)
Shakedown is a Swiss musical project, known internationally for its 2002 hit single, "At Night". By the time they started the group in 1999, Stephan Mandrax and Sebastien Kohler were two brothers who blended their knowledge to form their genre, a modified disco infused house crossed with electro.
Shakedown Tracks
At Night
At Night (Shakedown's Galactic Getaway)
At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
At Night (Shakedown Boogie Remix)
At Night (Flava D Bootleg)
Get Down
At Night (Peggy Gou's Extended Acid Journey Remix)
At Night (Shakedown's Galactic Boogie)
At Night (Peggy Gou's Acid Journey Remix)
At Night (Purple Disco Machine Remix)
At Night (Acid Remix)
