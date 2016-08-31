Aquilino CoppiniDied 1629
Aquilino Coppini
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0b000d94-81ed-4cb7-a789-461ed4f2c38d
Aquilino Coppini Biography (Wikipedia)
Aquilino Coppini (died 1629) was an Italian musician and lyricist. While in the service of Cardinal Federico Borromeo, he specialized in creating sacred contrafacta of secular madrigals. His contrafacta are of interest for their concentration on Monteverdi's madrigals (especially the third, fourth and fifth books) and for the form in which he treats the poetic text. Instead of simply replacing the original text with a liturgical one, he would make careful translations which reproduce the phonemes, accents and rhythms of the secular text.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aquilino Coppini Tracks
Sort by
O gloriose martyr
Claudio Monteverdi
O gloriose martyr
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
O gloriose martyr
Last played on
Aquilino Coppini Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist