Aeon Zen are a progressive metal band formed in 2008, led by founding member Rich Hinks. To date, they have been praised and heavily featured in the international music press, labelled by Classic Rock Magazine as 'a strong contender for best newcomer at the very, very least' and, additionally, as Progression Magazine’s selection for "debut album of the year".

To date, the band has released four studio albums, and have assembled a line-up for live performances. Their first and second albums, entitled A Mind's Portrait and The Face of the Unknown respectively, were released through Time Divide Records on 1 May 2009 and 12 October 2010. These were followed by Enigma, released through Nightmare Records on 22 January 2013, and "Ephemera", released on 1 September 2014.