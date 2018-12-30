The Melodians
The Melodians
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0afd3d98-b4fd-41e0-953a-84c29a9965c1
The Melodians Biography (Wikipedia)
The Melodians are a rocksteady band formed in the Greenwich Town area of Kingston, Jamaica, in 1963, by Tony Brevett (born 1949, nephew of The Skatalites bassist, Lloyd Brevett), Brent Dowe and Trevor McNaughton. Renford Cogle assisted with writing and arranging material.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Melodians Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Sensations
The Melodians
Sweet Sensations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Sensations
Last played on
What More Can I Say
The Melodians
What More Can I Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What More Can I Say
Last played on
Rivers Of Babylon
The Melodians
Rivers Of Babylon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rivers Of Babylon
Last played on
Come On Little Girl
The Melodians
Come On Little Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come On Little Girl
Last played on
You Don't Need Me (feat. U-Roy)
The Melodians
You Don't Need Me (feat. U-Roy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Need Me (feat. U-Roy)
Last played on
Little Nut Tree
The Melodians
Little Nut Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Nut Tree
Last played on
Banana Water
The Melodians
Banana Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Banana Water
Last played on
You Have Caught Me
The Melodians
You Have Caught Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Have Caught Me
Last played on
You Don't Need Me
The Melodians
You Don't Need Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Don't Need Me
Last played on
Everybody Bawling
The Melodians
Everybody Bawling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Bawling
Last played on
Lonely Night
The Melodians
Lonely Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lonely Night
Last played on
Swing and Dine
The Melodians
Swing and Dine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing and Dine
Last played on
I Will Get Along Without You
The Melodians
I Will Get Along Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Get Along Without You
Last played on
Stop your gang war
The Melodians
Stop your gang war
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stop your gang war
Last played on
When The Sun Goes Down
The Melodians
When The Sun Goes Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When The Sun Goes Down
Last played on
Put It Down Children
The Melodians
Put It Down Children
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Put It Down Children
Last played on
The Melodians Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist