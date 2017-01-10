Nikolaj Torp Larsen is a Danish musician (also credited as Nikolaj Torp, Nick Torp, Nik Torp, born 1973), He is also producer Film Composer and writer, who has played keyboards, piano and Hammond with numerous artists on tour and on many successful records, including Adele's "Skyfall" which won the Brit Award for Best British Single at the 2013 BRIT Awards. a Grammy, Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

He first became a professional musician in Denmark at 17, the first band of note being innovative Jazz group "Once Around The Park" and later joining the band Krajn, which became Cirkus and moved to the UK in 1996, with the other members, Kristoffer Sonne, Anders Christiensen, Rune Funch and Jakob Illeborg. The band changed their name again to Warwick Avenue and were signed to Columbia Records in the US, releasing an album, Let it out in 2005.

The band eventually split with Nikolaj becoming in 2006 the "in house" session musician for many recordings produced by Martin Terefe and later on sessions with producer Paul Epworth, contributing to more than 70 albums by artists including Teitur, James Morrison, Yusuf Islam, Klaus Voorman, Donovan, Chaka Khan, Pointer Sisters, Gloria Gaynor, Sister Sledge, Grace Jones, Engelbert Humperdinck, Willie Nelson, Milton Nascimento, Jason Mraz, Train, Tristan Prettyman, Joshua Radin, Howie Day, Amy Winehouse, KT Tunstall, Florence & The Machine, Cee Lo Green, John Legend, Adele, Mark Ronson, Elton John, Engelbert Humperdinck, Olly Murs, Third Eye Blind, Erin McCarley, Laura Izibor, Natalia Jayden, Wild Feathers, Marc Scibilia, Eric Hutchinson, Alyssa Bernal, James Walsh, Katie Mehlua, Dan Kamit, Lana Del Rey and many more.