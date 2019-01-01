ThemselvesFormed 1997
Themselves
1997
Themselves Biography (Wikipedia)
Themselves, previously known as Them, is an American hip hop duo based in Oakland, California. It consists of Doseone and Jel. They are also part of Subtle and 13 & God. The duo's first studio album, Them, was included on Fact's "100 Best Indie Hip-Hop Records of All Time" list.
