BeirutUS indie/folk band. Formed 2006
Beirut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05p028v.jpg
2006
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0af78501-5647-4c18-9a0d-66ac8789e13b
Beirut Biography (Wikipedia)
Beirut is an American band which was originally the solo musical project of Santa Fe native Zach Condon. Beirut's music combines elements of indie-rock and world music. The band's first performance was in New York, in May 2006, to support its debut album, Gulag Orkestar.
Condon named the band after Lebanon’s capital, because of the city’s history of conflict and as a place where cultures collide. Beirut performed in Lebanon for the first time in 2014, at the Byblos International Festival.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Beirut Tracks
Sort by
Gallipoli
Beirut
Gallipoli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rnj6v.jpglink
Gallipoli
Last played on
No No No
Beirut
No No No
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vf1m7.jpglink
No No No
Last played on
Brandenburg
Beirut
Brandenburg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05p02cl.jpglink
Brandenburg
Last played on
Playlists featuring Beirut
Upcoming Events
10
Apr
2019
Beirut
Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
11
Apr
2019
Beirut, Helado Negro
Leeds Town Hall, Leeds, UK
12
Apr
2019
Beirut, Helado Negro
Eventim Apollo, London, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq6c8g
Bristol
2016-02-14T06:04:14
14
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
22:15
Bristol
6 Music at Green Man
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5dwrz
Black Mountains, Wales
2014-08-14T06:04:14
14
Aug
2014
6 Music at Green Man
Black Mountains, Wales
Beirut Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist