The Alabama Sacred Harp Singers were any of the informal groups participating in four recorded Sacred Harp singing sessions in Alabama in the 20th century, who were thereafter credited by that name as artists or performers in the published versions of those recordings.

The informal nature of Sacred Harp singing makes it difficult to identify performers in the usual sense. The music is rarely performed by a well-rehearsed ensemble in concert or recording studio settings, but rather is sung by attendees at gatherings and conventions, usually open to the public. Alabama Sacred Harp Singers has referred to several such ad hoc groups of singers in Alabama.