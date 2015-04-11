Brady Watt
Brady Watt (born February 12, 1986) is an American producer, bass player, and bandleader. In his career he has performed with a number of high-profile artists and ensembles and has taken part in thousands of recording sessions. He is currently based in Harlem, New York City.
