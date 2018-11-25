Masood Rana (Urdu: مسعُود رانا ‬‎), (August 7, 1941 - October 4, 1995) was a Pakistani playback singer. He began his singing career in 1962 with the film Inqalab and became one of the top male singers in both Urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades. He sang in the highest number of films and was a very busy film singer until his death in 1995.