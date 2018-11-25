Masood RanaPakistani singer. Born 9 June 1938. Died 4 October 1995
Masood Rana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-06-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0aeddf56-edee-4244-b8de-f9023a507054
Masood Rana Biography (Wikipedia)
Masood Rana (Urdu: مسعُود رانا ), (August 7, 1941 - October 4, 1995) was a Pakistani playback singer. He began his singing career in 1962 with the film Inqalab and became one of the top male singers in both Urdu and Punjabi films for more than three decades. He sang in the highest number of films and was a very busy film singer until his death in 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Masood Rana Tracks
Sort by
Jhoom Ae Dil Woh Mera Jane Bahar
Masood Rana
Jhoom Ae Dil Woh Mera Jane Bahar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jhoom Ae Dil Woh Mera Jane Bahar
Last played on
Tumhi Ho Mehboob Mere
Masood Rana
Tumhi Ho Mehboob Mere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumhi Ho Mehboob Mere
Last played on
Tumhi Ho Mehboob
Masood Rana
Tumhi Ho Mehboob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tumhi Ho Mehboob
Last played on
Tere Bina Yoon Gharian
Masood Rana
Tere Bina Yoon Gharian
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tere Bina Yoon Gharian
Last played on
Mere Dil Ki Hai Awaz ke Bichda Yar Milega
Masood Rana
Mere Dil Ki Hai Awaz ke Bichda Yar Milega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tere Bina Yun Ghariyan Beetein
Masood Rana
Tere Bina Yun Ghariyan Beetein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tere Bina Yun Ghariyan Beetein
Last played on
Nikke Hundiyan Da Pyar
Irene Parveen
Nikke Hundiyan Da Pyar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nikke Hundiyan Da Pyar
Last played on
Jhoom Aye Dil Woh Mera Jaan-E-Bahar Aaye Ga
Masood Rana
Jhoom Aye Dil Woh Mera Jaan-E-Bahar Aaye Ga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangewala Khair Mangda
Masood Rana
Tangewala Khair Mangda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangewala Khair Mangda
Last played on
Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
Masood Rana
Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya
Last played on
Back to artist