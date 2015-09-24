Javier BustoBorn 13 November 1949
Javier Busto
Javier Busto Sagrado (born 13 November 1949 in Hondarribia, Basque Country, Spain) is a Spanish choral music composer and conductor.
Ave Maria
Gloria, from the Missa Brevis Pro Pace
Bavarian Youth Choir, Gerd Guglor & Javier Busto
