Peter LiebersonBorn 25 October 1946. Died 23 April 2011
Peter Lieberson
1946-10-25
Peter Lieberson Biography
Peter Lieberson (October 25, 1946 – April 23, 2011) was an American classical composer.
Peter Lieberson Tracks
Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres, from Neruda Songs (excerpt)
Peter Lieberson
Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres, from Neruda Songs (excerpt)
Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres, from Neruda Songs (excerpt)
Neruda Songs - no.5; Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres
Peter Lieberson
Neruda Songs - no.5; Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres
Neruda Songs - no.5; Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres
Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres (My love, if I die and you don't)
Peter Lieberson
Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres (My love, if I die and you don't)
Amor mio, si muero y tu no mueres (My love, if I die and you don't)
Si no fuera porque tus ojos tienen color de luna (If your eyes were not the colour of the
Peter Lieberson
Si no fuera porque tus ojos tienen color de luna (If your eyes were not the colour of the
No estes lejos de mi un solo dia, porque como
Peter Lieberson
No estes lejos de mi un solo dia, porque como
No estes lejos de mi un solo dia, porque como
Peter Lieberson Links
