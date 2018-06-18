Bombay Bicycle ClubFormed 2005
Bombay Bicycle Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Bombay Bicycle Club are an English indie rock band from Crouch End, London, consisting of Jack Steadman (lead vocals, guitar and piano), Jamie MacColl (guitar), Suren de Saram (drums) and Ed Nash (bass). They are guitar-fronted and have experimented with different genres, including folk, electronica, world music and indie rock.
The band were given the opening slot on 2006's V Festival after winning a competition. They subsequently released two EPs and their debut single "Evening/Morning". Since then, the band has released four albums including So Long, See You Tomorrow which topped the album charts in February 2014. The band has toured worldwide as a headlining act, playing North America, Australia, Europe and the Far East.
Their 2014 tour finished on 13 December at Earls Court Arena, this concert being the final event ever to take place there before its demolition. Pink Floyd member David Gilmour played with the band on their song "Rinse Me Down" before a performance of Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here. In January 2016, the four members announced that they would pursue solo projects. Ed Nash has since then been recording music under the name Toothless, and released his debut album in early 2017, and former frontman Steadman recording under the name Mr Jukes, releasing his debut single in March 2017.
Bombay Bicycle Club Tracks
Luna
Always Like This
Ghost
Feel
Ivy And Gold
Fairytale Lullaby
Autumn
Lights Out, Words Gone
Rinse Me Down
Leaving Blues
Dust On The Ground
Lights Out Words Gone
The Giantess
