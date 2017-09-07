Bry WebbBorn 1978
Bry Webb
1978
Bry Webb Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryan Webb (born 1977), sometimes credited as Bry Webb, is a Canadian singer and songwriter, best known as the lead vocalist for the indie rock band Constantines.
Someplace I'm Supposed To Be
AM Blues
Rivers of Gold
Undertaker
