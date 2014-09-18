LukeA group from Denmark. Formed 1993
Luke is a Danish electronica band. Their personal style contains elements of many other genres such as bossa nova, rock, lounge, trip hop. The three front figures of Henry, Tanja and Mike, have played together for more than 15 years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
