Jason Crabb
Jason Crabb Biography (Wikipedia)
Jason Douglas Crabb (born March 3, 1977) is a Christian music singer and musician. He has been the lead vocalist for the group The Crabb Family.
Crabb was voted "Favorite Male Vocalist" at the first annual Harmony Honors Awards and "Favorite Young Artist" at the 2000 Singing News Fan Awards. In 2004, he was voted 2004 Gospel Music Male Vocalist of the Year. He has been nominated for many other awards during his career. He has worked extensively with the Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir as a soloist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
