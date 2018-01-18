Domo GenesisOdd Future member. Born 9 March 1991
Domo Genesis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ad99596-cbec-4726-af16-138e2a9268a1
Domo Genesis Biography (Wikipedia)
Dominique Marquis Cole (born March 9, 1991), known professionally as Domo Genesis, is an American rapper and disc jockey (DJ) from Los Angeles, California. He is currently signed to Columbia Records and Odd Future Records. Aside from his solo career, Cole is a member of the alternative hip hop collective Odd Future and its subgroup MellowHigh. His debut solo studio album Genesis was released in March 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Domo Genesis Tracks
Sort by
Knight (feat. Domo Genesis)
Earl Sweatshirt
Knight (feat. Domo Genesis)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vrg6.jpglink
Knight (feat. Domo Genesis)
Last played on
Dapper (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Domo Genesis
Dapper (feat. Anderson .Paak)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h61m0.jpglink
Dapper (feat. Anderson .Paak)
Last played on
No Idols Ft Tyler The Creator
Domo Genesis
No Idols Ft Tyler The Creator
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Idols Ft Tyler The Creator
Last played on
No Idols
Domo Genesis
No Idols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Idols
Last played on
More Clouds
Domo Genesis
More Clouds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Clouds
Last played on
Cashmere
Domo Genesis
Cashmere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cashmere
Last played on
Domo Genesis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist