Jenna Reid is a Shetland fiddle player. She was born and brought up in the village of Quarff, Shetland and found a fiddle in her grandmother's attic when she was nine years old and started to play it. She was taught by Tom Anderson and Willie Hunter and also studied the classical piano. She Graduated from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Dance, Glasgow with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Scottish traditional music where she also sang and played the piano accordion and the piano.

In addition to performing with her own Jenna Reid Band, the Scottish traditional music group Filska (which originally consisted of Jenna, her sister Bethany and her mother Joyce Reid), Blazin' Fiddles and RANT, she has played with the Highland Fiddle Band, the Gaelic band Dòchas, Deaf Shepherd, Fiddler's Bid, Vital Signs and Celtic Feet. She and Filska represented Scotland by playing at the Walt Disney World Millennium Celebrations at the Epcot Centre, Florida and they also played at Scotland's Millennium celebrationss. At the request of Aly Bain and Jerry Douglas, she has featured as a guest artist on Transatlantic Sessions 3 & 4. She played on the sound track of the film Seachd: The Inaccessible Pinnacle.