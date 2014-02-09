John McKennaBorn 1880. Died 1947
John McKenna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1880
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ad67113-ffaf-43e8-9a48-1f7ee1f3b787
John McKenna Tracks
Sort by
Back in the Garden / The Flowers of Red Hill
John McKenna
Back in the Garden / The Flowers of Red Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back in the Garden / The Flowers of Red Hill
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1938: Prom 30
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e42g9r
Queen's Hall
1938-09-09T06:32:37
9
Sep
1938
Proms 1938: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
Proms 1937: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erw4wh
Queen's Hall
1937-09-17T06:32:37
17
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
John McKenna Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist