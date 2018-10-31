Rock Salt & NailsFormed 1992
Rock Salt & Nails
1992
Rock Salt & Nails Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rock Salt & Nails are a Celtic fusion band based in Shetland, Scotland. The band formed in 1992.
In 2009, the band wrote and released a single dedicated to the Scottish tennis player Andy Murray, called Volley Highway.
Rock Salt & Nails Tracks
Unst Bridal March/Tilly Plump/Jenny's Sox
Fight
Fight
Last played on
Jack Broke the Prison Door; Sleep Soond in da Mornin
Hilary James
Hilary James
Last played on
My Grandmother's Eyes
My Grandmother's Eyes
Last played on
Grandmother's Eyes
Lucy Bain
Lucy Bain
Last played on
The Patterned Carpet Set
The Patterned Carpet Set
Last played on
Linda's Set
Linda's Set
Last played on
Come Again Your Welcome / The Hurricane / The Grocer
