Shani Arshad Biography (Wikipedia)
Shani Arshad is a Pakistani playback singer, songwriter, film music director and record producer. He has composed music for various television serials and films including Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and Na Maloom Afraad (2014).
Ishq Lara
Shani Arshad
Ishq Lara
Ishq Lara
Performer
Last played on
Khul Jaye Botal
Mika Singh
Khul Jaye Botal
Khul Jaye Botal
Last played on
