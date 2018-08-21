Peter Schmidl (born January 10, 1942) is an Austrian clarinetist.

Schmidl was born in Olomouc, Czech Republic, and studied clarinet at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna. He was the principal clarinetist of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. He has played with the MDR Orchestra, the Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra, and the Tokyo New Philharmonia. He has taught at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna since 1967.