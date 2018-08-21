Peter SchmidlClarinetist. Born 10 January 1942
Peter Schmidl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ad32c21-b234-4f82-a652-a86382454f7b
Peter Schmidl Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Schmidl (born January 10, 1942) is an Austrian clarinetist.
Schmidl was born in Olomouc, Czech Republic, and studied clarinet at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna. He was the principal clarinetist of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. He has played with the MDR Orchestra, the Salzburg Mozarteum Orchestra, and the Tokyo New Philharmonia. He has taught at the University of Music and Performing Arts, Vienna since 1967.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Schmidl Tracks
Sort by
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs
Leonard Bernstein
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Prelude, Fugue and Riffs
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1987: Prom 63
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6hc8g
Royal Albert Hall
1987-09-10T06:44:43
10
Sep
1987
Proms 1987: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
Peter Schmidl Links
Back to artist