Anchor & Braille Biography (Wikipedia)
Anchor & Braille is the recording alias for American singer and songwriter Stephen Christian, known for fronting the alternative rock band Anberlin, before its dissolution in 2014. Originally conceived as a side project for Christian, Anchor & Braille is now his primary vehicle for releasing music. Christian has described Anchor & Braille as a collaborative effort, having recorded with musicians such as Aaron Marsh of Copeland, Micah Tawlks, and Kevin Daily of Civil Twilight. Since its beginning, Christian has released three studio albums under this name, Felt in 2009, The Quiet Life in 2012, and Songs for the Late Night Drive Home in 2016.
