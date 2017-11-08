Jody StephensBorn 4 October 1952
Jody Stephens
1952-10-04
Jody Stephens Biography (Wikipedia)
Jody Stephens (born October 4, 1952) is an American drummer, who has played in Big Star (with Alex Chilton of the Box Tops) and Golden Smog (with members of the Jayhawks and Soul Asylum). When not on tour with Big Star, he works as CEO of Ardent Studios - the same studio Big Star recorded all of their albums. After the deaths of Chris Bell in 1978, and both Alex Chilton and Andy Hummel in 2010, Stephens is the last surviving original member of the group.
Stephens also performs and records with Luther Russell as Those Pretty Wrongs. Their debut 7" was released in 2015 on Burger Records, and their debut LP released May 13, 2016 on the Ardent Music label.
Jody Stephens Tracks
