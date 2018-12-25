Leah Owen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0acce02e-4a40-4054-93b2-052ffca19c6d
Leah Owen Tracks
Sort by
Y Clychau
Leah Owen
Y Clychau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Clychau
Performer
Last played on
Ganwyd Iesu
Leah Owen
Ganwyd Iesu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ganwyd Iesu
Performer
Last played on
Hogan O Fon
Leah Owen
Hogan O Fon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hogan O Fon
Last played on
Gwanwyn Penrhyn Llŷn
Leah Owen
Gwanwyn Penrhyn Llŷn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwanwyn Penrhyn Llŷn
Last played on
Trawsfynnydd
Leah Owen
Trawsfynnydd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trawsfynnydd
Last played on
Mil Harddach Wyt
Leah Owen
Mil Harddach Wyt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mil Harddach Wyt
Last played on
Yr Arwr
Leah Owen
Yr Arwr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yr Arwr
Last played on
Ddeio'r Glyn
Leah Owen
Ddeio'r Glyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ddeio'r Glyn
Last played on
Y Ddeilen Hon
Leah Owen
Y Ddeilen Hon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Ddeilen Hon
Last played on
Yr Hen Gymraes
Leah Owen
Yr Hen Gymraes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yr Hen Gymraes
Last played on
Dim Ond Gair
Leah Owen
Dim Ond Gair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dim Ond Gair
Last played on
Yr Eira Ar Y Coed
Leah Owen
Yr Eira Ar Y Coed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yr Eira Ar Y Coed
Last played on
Gwyn dy fyd
Leah Owen
Gwyn dy fyd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwyn dy fyd
Last played on
Llywelyn
Leah Owen
Llywelyn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Llywelyn
Last played on
Ganwyd Iesu
Leah Owen
Ganwyd Iesu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ganwyd Iesu
Last played on
Leah Owen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist