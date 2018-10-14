Jon HassellBorn 22 March 1937
Jon Hassell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mpgfz.jpg
1937-03-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ac4fff0-03e9-4b0d-977b-ba94fb475030
Jon Hassell Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Hassell (born March 22, 1937) is an American trumpet player and composer active since the 1960s. He is best known for developing the musical concept known as "Fourth World," which unifies ideas from minimalism, various world music sources, and his electronic manipulation of the trumpet. The concept was first articulated on Fourth World, Vol. 1: Possible Musics, his 1980 collaboration with Brian Eno. He has also worked with artists such as the Theatre of Eternal Music, Talking Heads, Farafina, Peter Gabriel, Ani DiFranco, Techno Animal, and Ry Cooder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Hassell Tracks
Sort by
Empire III
Jon Hassell
Empire III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Empire III
Last played on
Delta Rain Dream
Jon Hassell
Delta Rain Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Delta Rain Dream
Charm Over Burundi Cloud
Jon Hassell
Charm Over Burundi Cloud
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Charm Over Burundi Cloud
Chemistry
Jon Hassell
Chemistry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Chemistry
Air
Jon Hassell
Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Air
Performer
Last played on
Last Night The Moon Came
Jon Hassell
Last Night The Moon Came
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Last Night The Moon Came
Last played on
Blues Nile (Mixtape)
Jon Hassell
Blues Nile (Mixtape)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Blues Nile (Mixtape)
Last played on
Pastorale Vassant
Jon Hassell
Pastorale Vassant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Pastorale Vassant
Last played on
Ba-benzélé
Jon Hassell
Ba-benzélé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Ba-benzélé
Last played on
Slipstream
Jon Hassell
Slipstream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Slipstream
Last played on
Dreaming
Jon Hassell
Dreaming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Dreaming
Last played on
Blue Period
Jon Hassell
Blue Period
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Blue Period
Last played on
Gift Of Fire
Jon Hassell
Gift Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Gift Of Fire
Last played on
Delta Rain Dream
Jon Hassell
Delta Rain Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Chor Moiré
Jon Hassell
Chor Moiré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Chor Moiré
Last played on
Malay
Jon Hassell
Malay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Malay
Last played on
Ordinary Mind
Jon Hassell
Ordinary Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Ordinary Mind
Last played on
Dream Theory
Jon Hassell
Dream Theory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Dream Theory
Last played on
Voiceprint
Jon Hassell
Voiceprint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Voiceprint
Last played on
In C (excerpt)
Terry Riley
In C (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhcs.jpglink
In C (excerpt)
Last played on
Voodoo Wind
Jon Hassell
Voodoo Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Voodoo Wind
Last played on
Rising Thermal 14° 16' N; 32° 28' E
Jon Hassell
Rising Thermal 14° 16' N; 32° 28' E
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Rising Thermal 14° 16' N; 32° 28' E
Last played on
Wing Melodies
Jon Hassell
Wing Melodies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Wing Melodies
Last played on
Ba-benzélé
Jon Hassell
Ba-benzélé
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Ba-benzélé
Last played on
Last Night The Moon Came
Peter Freeman
Last Night The Moon Came
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Last Night The Moon Came
Last played on
Last Night The Moon Came Dropping Its Clothes in the Street
Jon Hassell
Last Night The Moon Came Dropping Its Clothes in the Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
I
Punkt
I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I
Last played on
Mombassa
Jon Hassell
Mombassa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Mombassa
Last played on
Voiceprint (Blind From The Facts)
Jon Hassell
Voiceprint (Blind From The Facts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Voiceprint (Blind From The Facts)
Last played on
Metal Fatigue (Patten Version)
Jon Hassell
Metal Fatigue (Patten Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Metal Fatigue (Patten Version)
Last played on
Ba-Ya dub
Jon Hassell
Ba-Ya dub
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgfz.jpglink
Ba-Ya dub
Last played on
Delta Rain Dream
Jon Hassell / Brian Eno, Jon Hassell, Brian Eno, Naná Vasconcelos & Aïyb Dieng
Delta Rain Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Delta Rain Dream
Performer
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jon Hassell
Jon Hassell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Let Trio Mediaeval and Arve Henriksen transport you to a Norwegian fjord
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
Back to artist