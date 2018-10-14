Jon Hassell (born March 22, 1937) is an American trumpet player and composer active since the 1960s. He is best known for developing the musical concept known as "Fourth World," which unifies ideas from minimalism, various world music sources, and his electronic manipulation of the trumpet. The concept was first articulated on Fourth World, Vol. 1: Possible Musics, his 1980 collaboration with Brian Eno. He has also worked with artists such as the Theatre of Eternal Music, Talking Heads, Farafina, Peter Gabriel, Ani DiFranco, Techno Animal, and Ry Cooder.