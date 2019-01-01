Kevin Antoine Dodson (born June 27, 1986) is an American Internet celebrity, singer, and actor. In 2010, while a resident of the Lincoln Park housing project in Huntsville, Alabama, he gave an interview on local television news prompted by the report of a home invasion and attempted rape of his sister, Kelly Dodson. The interview became an Internet sensation and resulted in an Auto-Tuned song by The Gregory Brothers that has sold thousands of copies on iTunes and appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 list.