Pascal Paul Vincent Comelade (born 30 June 1955), is a French musician.

Comelade was born in Montpellier, France. After living for several years in Barcelona, he made his first album, Fluence, influenced by electronic music and by the group Heldon.

Subsequently, his music has become more acoustic and is characterised by the sounds of toy instruments, used as solo-instruments and as an integral part of the sound of his group, the Bel Canto Orquestra. In 2007 he did a Take-Away Show acoustic video session shot by Vincent Moon.

He has collaborated with many singers and musicians from diverse genres of music including Robert Wyatt, Dani, Faust, Christophe Miossec, Toti Soler, Jac Berrocal, Pierre Bastien and P.J. Harvey to mention just a few.