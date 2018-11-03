Bunker HillBorn 5 May 1941
Bunker Hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1941-05-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ac4b882-e6c8-464d-bcee-164037fe8dea
Bunker Hill Tracks
Sort by
You Can't Make Me Doubt My Baby
Bunker Hill
You Can't Make Me Doubt My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Make Me Doubt My Baby
Last played on
Hide and go seek part one
Bunker Hill
Hide and go seek part one
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hide and go seek part one
Last played on
Red Ridin' Hood And The Wolf
Bunker Hill
Red Ridin' Hood And The Wolf
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Girl Can't Dance
Bunker Hill
The Girl Can't Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Girl Can't Dance
Last played on
Hide And Go Seek
Bunker Hill
Hide And Go Seek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hide And Go Seek
Last played on
Bunker Hill Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist