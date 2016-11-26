Philippe SardeBorn 21 June 1948
Philippe Sarde
1948-06-21
Philippe Sarde Biography (Wikipedia)
Philippe Sarde (born 21 June 1948) is a French film composer. Considered among the most versatile and talented French film composers of his generation, Sarde has scored over two hundred films, film shorts, and television mini-series. He received an Academy Award nomination for Tess (1979), and twelve César Award nominations, winning for Barocco (1976) and The Judge and the Assassin (1976). In 1993, Sarde received the Joseph Plateau Music Award.
Philippe Sarde Tracks
Lucie Aubrac (1997) - Theme
Philippe Sarde
Lucie Aubrac (1997) - Theme
Lucie Aubrac (1997) - Theme
Orchestra
The Lord of the Flies (1963) - Lord of the Flies
Philippe Sarde
The Lord of the Flies (1963) - Lord of the Flies
The Lord of the Flies (1963) - Lord of the Flies
Orchestra
Jukes Boxes Chez Saidani
Philippe Sarde
Jukes Boxes Chez Saidani
Jukes Boxes Chez Saidani
L'appel du verre (Kissy Klub Version)
Philippe Sarde
L'appel du verre (Kissy Klub Version)
L'appel du verre (Kissy Klub Version)
