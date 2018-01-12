Leron ThomasBorn 8 April 1979
Leron Thomas
1979-04-08
Leron Thomas Biography
Leron Thomas (born April 8, 1979) is an American jazz trumpeter, composer and vocalist noted for his musical style as a "masterful genre-bender". Born in Houston, Texas Thomas attended the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. He moved to New York City to study Jazz and Contemporary Music at The New School university. There he studied alongside many notable contemporaries and began working professionally prior to his graduation in 2003.
Leron Thomas Tracks
AmeriKKKan Poets
Leron Thomas
AmeriKKKan Poets
AmeriKKKan Poets
Greek Codfish (feat. Leron Thomas)
Pan Amsterdam
Pan Amsterdam
Greek Codfish (feat. Leron Thomas)
Greek Codfish (feat. Leron Thomas)
Plus One (feat. Leron Thomas)
Pan Amsterdam
Pan Amsterdam
Plus One (feat. Leron Thomas)
Plus One (feat. Leron Thomas)
These Things (feat. Shola Adisa-Farrar & Superpoze)
Leron Thomas
Leron Thomas
These Things (feat. Shola Adisa-Farrar & Superpoze)
These Things (feat. Shola Adisa-Farrar & Superpoze)
Roleplay (feat. Bilal)
Leron Thomas
Roleplay (feat. Bilal)
Roleplay (feat. Bilal)
Sure
Leron Thomas
Sure
Sure
Calm Down
Leron Thomas
Calm Down
Calm Down
Introspection
Leron Thomas
Introspection
Introspection
Mandy Jo
Leron Thomas
Mandy Jo
Mandy Jo
Role Play
Leron Thomas
Role Play
Role Play
Roleplay Refuzed (Thomas Crumpler remix)
Leron Thomas
Leron Thomas
Roleplay Refuzed (Thomas Crumpler remix)
Man Funk
Guts & Leron Thomas
Man Funk
Man Funk
Part Of You (feat. Leron Thomas)
Laura MacFarlane
Part Of You (feat. Leron Thomas)
Part Of You (feat. Leron Thomas)
Samba Skit
Leron Thomas
Samba Skit
Samba Skit
Mr. New York
Leron Thomas
Mr. New York
Mr. New York
Leaves Rebirth
Leron Thomas
Leaves Rebirth
Leaves Rebirth
Love For Life
Leron Thomas
Love For Life
Love For Life
