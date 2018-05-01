Akira IfukubeBorn 31 May 1914. Died 8 February 2006
Akira Ifukube
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1914-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0ac212bb-c62c-4f33-a137-9f7ba8ba1fcb
Akira Ifukube Biography (Wikipedia)
Akira Ifukube (伊福部 昭) (31 May 1914 – 8 February 2006) was a Japanese composer, best known for his works on the film scores of the Godzilla movies since 1954.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akira Ifukube Tracks
Sort by
Godzilla
Akira Ifukube
Godzilla
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Godzilla
Last played on
Sinfonia Tapkaara (2nd mvt)
Akira Ifukube
Sinfonia Tapkaara (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonia Tapkaara (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Japanese Rhapsody
Akira Ifukube
Japanese Rhapsody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japanese Rhapsody
Orchestra
Last played on
GODZILLA - KING OF THE MONSTERS (1954): Main Title/Godzilla Comes Ashore/End
Akira Ifukube
GODZILLA - KING OF THE MONSTERS (1954): Main Title/Godzilla Comes Ashore/End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Godzilla - Suite
Akira Ifukube
Godzilla - Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Godzilla - Suite
Last played on
Akira Ifukube Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist